An autistic teen got an overwhelming show of support after he was picked on while playing the hottest game around.

A 15-year-old boy in Tempe, Ariz. named Ty was recently bullied by two college-aged males while he played Pokemon Go with his mom. The goons squirted him with barbecue sauce and called him several derogatory names.

The boy's sister went on social media to report what happened, which spurred hundreds of people to take action by inviting the boy to play with them. Some even brought him gifts.

Ty's mother was blown away by the show of support. "I'm so grateful," a choked up Angie Swartout said. "I'm just so grateful because if this wouldn't have happened, we would still be hiding in our house like a lot of families like ours do. And I just can't thank everyone enough."

Swartout says the incident has also caused her to try and spread autism awareness.

Considering all the wacky stories about people losing focus while playing Pokemon Go we say this is a nice uplifting change of pace.