Baby Meets Bacon and It’s Love at First Bite
Can you recall the first time you ever took a bite of delicious, scrumptious bacon? Probably not, but we think this kid might just remember this moment for the rest of his life.
This was Christmas morning, as you can see by the Santa PJs, and while young Easton here may have received who knows how many other presents of varying quality, it seems quite clear what his favorite is.
This looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship. A beautiful, sizzling, aromatic friendship between a boy and his bacon, brought to you by Hallmark.