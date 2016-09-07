Clever Back-to-School Life Hacks Get an ‘A’ for Ingenuity

Here's how to make sure the hardest part of going back to school is figuring out why you need to know algebra.

From using a phone to help keep track of what class you should be in to making sure your gym sneakers don't stink up the locker room to creating a rainbow highlighter, these tips may not land you on the honor roll, but they can help you get organized and be as energized to be in school as this whippersnapper .

Perhaps the person who put together this checklist could've used a hack to be on top of his or her game. And if you think these little short cuts are only for those youngsters, just be reminded that you're never too old to learn .

Now, go grab a paper clip and see if it really can do the types of wonders this video claims.