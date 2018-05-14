Backdoor Theatre’s Battle of the Bands: A Crazy-Loud, Family-Friendly Fundraiser

The cast and crew of the Summer Youth Musical at Backdoor Theatre need your help to get to the Texas Non-Profit Theatre Festival in Irving.

Being theatre people, they’re not just going to ask you to donate some money. Oh, no! They’re throwing a party and asking for a small donation when you attend.

Since this year’s Summer Youth Musical is The Next Generation School of Rock: The Musical, they decided to throw a Battle Of The Bands! The party will be Sunday, May 20th, at the Iron Horse Pub downtown and in addition to the "crazy-loud" music, there will also be food trucks, sodas, and plenty of other theatrical type entertainment. This being the cast and crew of the Summer Youth Musical this event is family friendly and begins at 1:00 that afternoon. A $5 donation will be requested at the door, but feel free to give more if you really like live local theatre.

Bands of ALL AGES are welcome, so if you’d like to enter yours, just give Charlotte Dameron a call at 432-352-7279 or shoot her a message at dameroncharlotte@gmail.com.

The Texas Non-Profit Theatre Festival is a four to six-day event giving performers and crew members new insights and skills through workshops, performances, and social events and is held in a different location in Texas every year. This year’s event is in Irving from June 13th through the 17th.