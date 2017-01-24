Bowling For Soup to Headline Wichita Falls’ St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival

The bands for the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival have officially been announced by Dowtown Wichita Falls Development .

The headliner for this year's event are Wichita Falls' very own Grammy nominated Bowling For Soup! Since forming the band right here in Wichita Falls in 1994, Jaret Reddick, Chris Burney, Erik Chandler, and Gary Wiseman have gone on to entertain music lovers across the globe with their high energy shows and plenty of fun filled stage banter.

Bowling For Soup's latest album Drunk Dynasty was released just a few months ago and is their first album of new material in 3 years. Listen to some of the new songs below.

Supporting acts for Bowling for Soup will be bigloo , No Limits , and kicking off the event in true Irish spirit is Martin Byrnes . Coming in all the way from Ireland for the festival, Byrnes will perform a mixture of Irish ballads and traditional music.

Hard rocking festival favorite A.A. Bottom will also be back this year. A.A. Bottom also call Wichita Falls home and will treat us once again to their Texas bluesy southern and classic rock played with style and class. It's Texas rock and roll at it's best.

Joining A.A. Bottom with his soulful and melodic Texas inspired lyrics and a deep groove of roots-rock will be rising musician from Henrietta, Texas, Erick Willis.

The St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival is an annual celebration that promotes downtown, community, and Irish culture. The event will be on Saturday, March 11 in at the corner of 8th and Indiana in historic downtown Wichita Falls.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and the event will go on until 11:00 p.m. with traditional music, dancing, children's area, food trucks and much more.

St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival (Wichita Falls Downtown Development)

Tickets will go on sale by January 30. Pre-sale tickets will be available at the Sheppard AFB ITT office, MSU Clark Student Center, Market Street, United Supermarkets, 8th Street Coffee House, The Iron Horse Pub, the Downtown Wichita Falls Development office and online. Pre-sale general admission is $12, pre-sale for students and military with an ID is $10, and day-of general admission is $15. Children age 12 and under are free.

All profits generated from this event benefit Downtown Wichita Falls Development, a non-profit organization. Their sole focus is improving the downtown area in order to make it a destination for residents to live, work and play. Proceeds from this event are dedicated to their 2017 downtown projects.