A story broke Wednesday about Irving, Texas teenager Ahmed Mohamed, who was arrested for a clock he made which school officials believed to be a bomb .

Shortly after, President Barack Obama issued a statement on his Twitter account praising the teen and inviting him to the White House.

Mohamed is a 14-year-old freshman at Irving MacArthur High School who says he likes to build things. He built the clock Sunday night and took it to school Monday. Despite being just a homemade clock, teachers at the school called police thinking it was a bomb.

There has been national outrage over the 14-year-old being handcuffed and arrested, with many believing it was based on his ethnicity and Muslim religion.

