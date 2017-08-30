Bass Pro Shops Donate More Than 80 Boats + Supplies For Hurricane Harvey Rescue Efforts

Bass Pro Shops is stepping up and assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with a generous donation of more than 80 rescue boats to help with rescue efforts in Houston and other impacted communities, the outdoor company announced in a press release.

The Tracker boats have been given to government agencies and rescue organizations throughout the area.

Bass Pro Shops says they are also sending truckloads of relief supplies totaling $40,000. Donated supplies include protein-rich foods like Uncle Buck’s Premium Jerky and peanuts for those in the field.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Rescue workers and volunteers help to rescue residents of an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)