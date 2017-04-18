Baylor University Announces Hiring of New President

Tuesday afternoon, Baylor University officially turned the page from the Ken Starr era by announcing the hiring of a new president. Dr. Linda A. Livingstone will leave The George Washington University School of Business to become Baylor's 15th president.

According to BU officials, the selection of Dr. Livingston was a unanimous choice of the Baylor Board of Regents, following the recommendation of the 12-member Presidential Search Committee.

Livingstone replaces Ken Starr who was the 14th President at Baylor from February 2010- May 2016. Starr was removed from the president's position as the Baylor football team was embroiled in a multi-year scandal involving sexual misconduct with players.

“On behalf of the Board of Regents, I am both proud and honored to announce Dr. Livingstone as Baylor’s next president during this important time for the University,” said Ronald D. Murff, chair of the Baylor Board of Regents. “Dr. Livingstone brings an accomplished academic career to Baylor, combined with a strong appreciation and support of Baylor’s mission. A longtime Baptist and former Baylor faculty member, she has a passion for the distinctiveness of Baylor’s Christian mission in higher education.”

Dr. Livingstone will start her duties at Baylor on June 1, 2017, and she is the first female president in Baylor’s 172-year history.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the 15th President of Baylor University,” said Dr. Livingstone. “I chose to begin my academic career at Baylor in significant part because of Baylor’s Christian mission. To return to Baylor to partner with the exceptional faculty, staff, students and administrators to fulfill the University’s vision to be a top-tier research institution, committed to excellence in all aspects of University life, while strengthening the Christian mission is an opportunity I look forward to with enthusiasm.”

Dr. Livingstone is currently the dean and professor of management at The George Washington University School of Business. Her additional academic experience includes, 12 years at Pepperdine with duties as dean of the Graziadio School of Business and Management. Then, from 1991-2002, Dr. Livingstone served in various teaching and faculty positions at Baylor.

The Baylor Presidential Search Committee was chaired by Bob Brewton. According to BU officials, the committee reviewed more than 400 candidates, contacted 150 individuals for screenings, and held first-round interviews with over 60 candidates.