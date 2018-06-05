BBB Warns on Lottery, Sweepstakes Scammers Targeting Seniors

Seniors are often the target of low-life scammers. In the past, the scams were over landline phones, through the mail or even door to door. Now, a new generation of low-life scammers is also using social media to target some of society’s most vulnerable with a new spate of lottery and sweepstakes scams.

A new Better Business Bureau report shows that over 2,800 such scams were reported to the BBB in 2017. The report also states that at least $117 million was stolen from a half a million Americans and Canadians in 2017, with seniors representing the majority of the victims. The report also finds that-surprise, surprise-the scams commonly originated in Jamaica, Costa Rica and Nigeria.

You should never give anyone personal information to someone over the phone, in person or online who tells you that you’ve ‘won’ anything, most especially if they ask you for money up front. As you've heard a thousand times: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Some tips from the BBB include: