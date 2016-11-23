Be Thankful That You Don’t Have to Deal With Las Angeles Traffic [VIDEO]

We've mentioned before that one of the best things about living in Wichita Falls is the lack of crazy traffic . It was #2 on our list of ' 10 Reasons to be Thankful You Live in Wichita Falls. ' It was #4 on our list of ' Five Things We Love About Living in Wichita Falls. ' You can get almost anywhere in town in 7 minutes or less.

In case you needed a reminder of this, check out the video above. ABC7 in Las Angeles, California shared this on their Facebook page. A complete gridlock on the 405 Freeway in West LA had traffic backed up as far as you can see.

Next time you are driving down Kell and have to wait a few extra seconds at your exit, remember this video. We've got it pretty nice here in Wichita Falls. This Thanksgiving, consider this something to be thankful for.