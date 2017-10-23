Tornado Touches Down During Beach Boys Concert

A tornado touched down in Oklahoma on Saturday night during a Beach Boys concert.

The group was performing at the Riverwind Casino in Cleveland County when the twister hit and ripped part of the roof off the venue. No injuries were reported, according to Pollstar .

Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin was at the benefit show and told the local News 9 station that she had to be evacuated from the casino twice. "I looked up toward the balcony, and there's this huge flood of rain coming through the roof into the concert hall," she said.

The EF1 tornado also took down power lines and trees throughout central Oklahoma. National Weather Service officials estimated that up to four tornadoes may have touched down Saturday night. An EF1 tornado can produce winds up to 110 m.p.h.

Pollstar reports that the casino released a statement yesterday claiming they had no time to notify guests before the tornado hit because the storm rolled through at the same time the National Weather Service issued the warning for the area. The venue still has no electricity and parts of it are closed for repairs. Guests were evacuated, and all reservations have been canceled until Tuesday at the earliest.

The Beach Boys will resume their tour tomorrow in Normal, Ill. They have dozens of dates lined up through next year. Meanwhile, the group's old leader, Brian Wilson , recently wrapped a 50th-anniversary tour in support of the Beach Boys' classic 1966 album Pet Sounds . He also just released a compilation album that spans his solo recordings.

Wilson and the Beach Boys last got together in 2012 for a celebration of the group's 50th anniversary that included a new album and tour.