Bear Soaks Up Summer By Cooling Off in Family’s Pool and Hot Tub
There's nothing like a nice refreshing dip in the pool, right?
A couple in Vancouver, Canada got the surprise of their lives when they spotted a bear chillaxing in their backyard pool.
There's no word on what happened to the bear in question, but we imagine he was pretty relaxed when all was said and done.
Bears have taken quite a liking to the couple's property. About a month ago, the husband noticed a bear chowing down on some bird seed.
Maybe they ought to think about tightening up the security around the house, huh? Otherwise, a bear is bound to show up for an end-of-the-season barbecue.