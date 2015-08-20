There's nothing like a nice refreshing dip in the pool, right?

A couple in Vancouver, Canada got the surprise of their lives when they spotted a bear chillaxing in their backyard pool .

There's no word on what happened to the bear in question, but we imagine he was pretty relaxed when all was said and done.

Bears have taken quite a liking to the couple's property. About a month ago, the husband noticed a bear chowing down on some bird seed.

Maybe they ought to think about tightening up the security around the house, huh? Otherwise, a bear is bound to show up for an end-of-the-season barbecue.