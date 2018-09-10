Your Chance to Become $5,000 Richer is Almost Here

Bones. Bucks. Moolah.

No matter what you call it, you can never have too much of it. That's why we want to make you $5,000 richer with the return of Cash Codes!

Starting Sept. 13, we'll give you three chances to win anywhere from $500 to $5,000 every weekday through Sept. 28. That's a lot of cheddar... loot... paper.

Listen to us starting Sept. 13 for our daily code words. When you hear a Cash Code word, enter it here on our website, and you might just get a call saying you won $500 to $5,000.

In addition to the daily prizes, we'll pull one grand prize winner after Sept. 28 who will score $5,000.

The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize... dough... cabbage... buckaroos. Listen all day. Every day.

APP BONUS:

If you have our new mobile app downloaded , we’ll send the exact times the Cash Codes will be announced each day directly to your phone!

IMPORTANT: When you download the app make sure you allow notifications and then check your app alert settings and make sure contest alerts are turned ON.

The winning starts Sept. 13.

Keep listening for more details, or stay up to date by checking here.

You already feeling lucky? Enter to win one of these other great prizes.