Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Announces Official Texas Flavor

Ben & Jerry's has released the official ice cream flavor of Texas: Bourbon Pecan Pie.

The new "buttery bourbon ice cream with pecans, shortbread cookie pieces and a whiskey caramel swirl" will be sold exclusively in Texas stores.

All summer long, Ben & Jerry's traveled around Texas asking people to vote between two Texas-inspired flavors: Bar-B-Que Peach (ancho peach ice cream with peaches & a bar-b-que caramel swirl) and Bourbon Pecan Pie.

The people of Texas have spoken and Bourbon Pecan Pie emerged victorious with 79 percent of the votes. The new flavor will now become a permanent year-round flavor in Texas.

Pints of Bourbon Pecan Pie are available in Plano, DFW Airport, San Antonio, Galveston, McAllen, Webster, Highland Village, Houston and Sugar Land.