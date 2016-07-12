At a campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) formally endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. The two had been rivals for the last year, in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race.

"Hillary Clinton will make an outstanding president and I am proud to stand with her here today,” Sanders said, as Clinton stood beside him.

The Democratic convention will be held in two weeks in Philadelphia, where Sanders will have a featured speaking role in the expected nomination of Clinton as the Democratic Party's nominee. In recent weeks, the Sanders campaign had been negotiating with the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee on the formation of the official party platform. In the end, Sanders got many of his favored causes inserted, including a $15 national minimum wage and free in-state college tuition.

Those agreements led to today's coming together, which Democrats hope will bring Sanders' millions of supporters fully onboard with Clinton as the presidential race heads into its final and most crucial months. Sanders gave a forceful and passionate speech endorsing the former Secretary of State.