New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Sings ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ [VIDEO]

For the NFL fan trying to get into the Christmas spirit, this new video from FOX Sports should do the trick.

Watch as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick sings a beloved Christmas classic. Through splicing together parts of different post game interviews, we get to hear this heartfelt rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.'

Honestly, his demeanor seems a little sad for the coach of the #1 team in the AFC East. Maybe he's just still thinking about those #Deflategate instead of the reason for the holiday season.