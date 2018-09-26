Bill Cosby’s Prison Sentencing: What Everyone’s Saying on Twitter

On Tuesday (September 25), Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

“It is time for justice, Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you,” Judge O’Neill said in his last decision at the Montgomery County Courthouse. “The day has come. The time has come."

Constand was joined by nine other Cosby's accusers, all of whom bore witness to the once-cherished actor who was ordered to "total confinement." His wife, Camille, was not in attendance for judgment, which comes five months after the 81-year-old's first conviction.

More than 60 women have come forward with claims of sexual assault since Constand first spoke out.

The comedian, who now wears the label as a "sexually violent predator," will also appear on the sex offender registry and must attend monthly counseling sessions for the remainder of his life as a part of O'Neill's determination.

Reports of the verdict sent shock waves throughout social media, igniting a worldwide conversation on the #MeToo era and how sexual violence should be handled in the criminal justice system.

Scroll down to see what people are saying about Cosby's final sentence on social media: