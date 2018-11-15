Billion Dollar Mega Millions Jackpot Still Unclaimed

Remember about 3 weeks ago, seems like forever ago I know, when everybody in America was dreaming about becoming a billionaire? You remember that huge $1.5 Billion dollar Mega Millions Jackpot that has us dreaming of sports cars and dream homes and yet we all ended up back at work in disappointment as it was revealed that a winning ticket was sold?

Apparently, whoever is holding on to that billion dollar ticket is in no hurry to claim it.

According to ABC News , its been 3 weeks now since the $1.5 billion dollar ticket was sold but no one has yet to come forward and claim the historic prize. The winning ticket with the numbers 5-28-62-65-70, and Megaball 5, was purchased at KC Mart #7 in Simpsonville, South Carolina and lottery officials say they still have not heard from the winner.

The winner has 180 days since the day the ticket was purchased to claim the prize but I don't doubt that the winner is taking their time to get their affairs in order because becoming an instant billionaire can be very overwhelming...

Or it could be that they lost the ticket and they are in a rush to find it. That scenario happened recently with a Powerball jackpot winner .

