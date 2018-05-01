Bishop: Slain Dallas Officer a Man of Character, Discipline

DALLAS (AP) — The bishop of Dallas' Roman Catholic Diocese has told hundreds of mourners that a slain Dallas police officer was a man of character and discipline who put his family first.

Bishop Edward Burns spoke during the funeral Tuesday for 27-year-old Officer Rogelio Santander. He was fatally shot last week while questioning a suspected shoplifter at a Home Depot store.

The bishop says that as a boy, Santander wanted to fight crime like Batman. He says the officer "wanted to save a city."

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country gathered for the funeral in Rockwall, just northeast of Dallas.