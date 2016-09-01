Brenham-based Blue Bell Ice Cream on Thursday morning announced the release of a new flavor. Hitting store shelves today across the state: Camo n’ Cream. Camo n’ Cream is a combination of Pistachio Almond, Milk Chocolate and cream cheese. The tubs of Camo n’ Cream are colored green, brown and tan. Earlier this week, Blue Bell also announced the return of Strawberries and Vanilla to store shelves.

Blue Bell ice cream is available at all major grocers across West Texas, including United and Walmart.