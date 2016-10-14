Don't mess with a school bus.

In proof that karma clearly exists, a BMW driver in Albany, N.Y. plowed right into a concrete barrier when he tried to pass another car and instead hit a school bus.

The cars had just turned left and it appears the Beemer thought he could pass the car in front of him into a second lane, which didn't exist (thus the presence of the barrier).

When road rage meets a lack of awareness, this is the result. And don't lie -- you know you get a sense of satisfaction watching a BMW crash because we all have this sense that anyone who drives such a car is a smug jerk who thinks he's above the law and rules of society. He's a BMW driver in a world where everyone else is tooling around in a Kia.