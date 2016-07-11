A rare sight in Texoma, a bobcat was spotted at Lake Kemp last week.

On July 7, Laurie Allen was out on the lake wakeboarding with her family when they spotted the large cat on the dam.

Laurie just happened to have her real camera with her and caught several beautiful shots of the bobcat while it walked down the shoreline of Lake Kemp, likely looking for relief from the hot weather.

Sightings of bobcats can be rare as typically they are nocturnal. According to National Geographic,