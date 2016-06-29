An arrest at a Lubbock, Tex. restaurant recently turned very ugly.

Officers responded to a 911 call that a man at Whataburger was harassing people. When they arrived, Eliseo Padilla III, 30, claimed he was supposed to get a refund because people inside the establishment were insulting him and his father, right in front of Padilla's young child (who was in the car when police approached Padilla).

Things quickly spiraled out of control when the officer asked Padilla to put his hands on his truck while he patted him down for weapons. Padilla refused to cooperate and that's when things turned physical .

Padilla was forced onto the ground, handcuffed and tasered (his son was in the truck and can be heard shouting in the video). He was eventually charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and failure to identify.

A witness also captured the incident on camera, which gives a good look at how violent the encounter got. There's also a recording of the 911 call, which brought officers out to the Whataburger, in which someone claimed a customer (presumably Padilla) was bothering girls inside the restaurant.