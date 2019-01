The body of a female discovered on Sunday near Newcastle, TX has been identified. DPS officials say the body is that of 33 year-old Shelby Gober of Olney. Her body was discovered Sunday morning at around 11 a.m.

Gober's body was found off of Lowe Road near Texas 251. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into her death. A cause of death has not been revealed and the investigation is ongoing.