Improving the Quality of Life in Wichita Falls to Attract More People – The Voice of Wichita Falls

This week on The Voice of Wichita Falls, Henry Florsheim and I continue our discussion on the Wichita Falls bond issues that will be on the upcoming May 5 ballot. What street improvements will we see? How will the proposed city services complex help the city as a whole? And improving the quality of life in Wichita Falls to draw more tourism to the city.
Listen to this week's program in the player below:
ABOUT THE SHOW
The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall.
New episodes of The Voice of Wichita Falls air on the following Townsquare Media radio stations:
NewsTalk 1290 (KWFS-AM): Saturdays 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm
106.3 The Buzz (KBZS): Sundays 8:00 am to 8:30 am
92.9 NIN (KNIN): Sundays 10:00 am to 10:30 am
102.3 The Bull (KWFS-FM): Sundays 11:00 am to 11:30 am