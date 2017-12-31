Bond Producer Says Next Bond Could Be a Woman or Black

In response to being asked who could be the next Bond after Daniel Craig, producer Barbara Broccoli said, "Anything is possible."

In talking about the future of the iconic character, Broccoli noted the recent fan support for a female Bond or a black Bond, saying,

These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible. Right now it's Daniel Craig, and I'm very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?

While promoting his 4th Bond film, 'Spectre', Daniel Craig was quoted as saying that he'd rather slit his wrists than play Bond again, leading to speculation that a new Bond would soon be cast. While the current fan choice seems to be Idris Elba, 'X-Files' actress Gillian Anderson threw her name into the hat to be the new Bond. However, Craig clarified that his comment was taken out of context, saying he was referring to the idea of playing Bond immediately after wrapping up 'Spectre', which was his most grueling filming as the character. Recently, during an interview with Stephen Colbert, Craig confirmed he'd be returning for a fifth film.

While Elba has been a strong fan candidate, he has shot down the possibility of playing the role, saying he doesn't want to be known as "the black James Bond". And critics and fans have noted recent sexist backlash with the new 'Ghostbusters' film and the new Doctor on 'Doctor Who' as potential issues with changing Bond to a woman.

Former Bond, the late Roger Moore, spoke out against making Bond a woman, black, or even gay in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying it would go against the core character,