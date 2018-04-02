Controversial Downtown Municipal Center + Talk of New Schools – The Voice of Wichita Falls
On the latest installment of The Voice of Wichita Falls, Henry Florsheim talks about the controversy surrounding the location of the proposed new downtown city municipal center, and the prospect of the Wichita Falls ISD bringing forth another bond issue to replace Wichita Falls High School and Rider High School in the not-too-distant future.
Other topics in this episode include a new Makerspace in downtown Wichita Falls and the role of the Chamber of Commerce. Watch in the player below.
ABOUT THE SHOW
The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall.
New episodes of The Voice of Wichita Falls air on the following Townsquare Media radio stations:
NewsTalk 1290 (KWFS-AM): Saturdays 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm
106.3 The Buzz (KBZS): Sundays 8:00 am to 8:30 am
92.9 NIN (KNIN): Sundays 10:00 am to 10:30 am
102.3 The Bull (KWFS-FM): Sundays 11:00 am to 11:30 am