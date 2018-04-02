Controversial Downtown Municipal Center + Talk of New Schools – The Voice of Wichita Falls

On the latest installment of The Voice of Wichita Falls, Henry Florsheim talks about the controversy surrounding the location of the proposed new downtown city municipal center, and the prospect of the Wichita Falls ISD bringing forth another bond issue to replace Wichita Falls High School and Rider High School in the not-too-distant future.

Other topics in this episode include a new Makerspace in downtown Wichita Falls and the role of the Chamber of Commerce. Watch in the player below.

ABOUT THE SHOW