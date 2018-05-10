Bowie Teenager Drowns Trying to Cross Lake
Texas DPS reports that a Bowie teenager has drowned at Mose Johnson Lake, just east of Bowie High School.
KAUZ News Channel 6 reports the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Trent Walker.
Walker was fishing with another teen and attempted to swim across the lake when he became tangled in some moss. He cried out for help and the 2nd teen attempted to swim to his aid but was unable to get through the moss and was forced to turn back.
A DPS spokesman says the drowning occurred just after 11 am. The body was recovered around 3 PM and the boy was pronounced dead by a Justice of the Peace at approximately 3:28 PM Thursday.