Boy With Inoperable Brain Tumor Meets NBA Hero Steph Curry

Defending NBA MVP Steph Curry , of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors is using his fame for good.

Curry recently met Taliq Davis, a 10-year-old boy from Killeen, Tex., who has an inoperable brain tumor .

Curry presented Taliq with plenty of Warriors swag while the boy looked on.

These two actually have a history together. Back in July, Curry wished Taliq a happy birthday on Twitter.

Curry's words of encouragement resonated with the youngster, who wrote back to the NBA star:

Taliq has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay his medical bills, if you'd like contribute to his cause. Here's wishing the best for Taliq as he continues his battle.