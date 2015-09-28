Boy With Inoperable Brain Tumor Meets NBA Hero Steph Curry
Defending NBA MVP Steph Curry, of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors is using his fame for good.
Curry recently met Taliq Davis, a 10-year-old boy from Killeen, Tex., who has an inoperable brain tumor.
Curry presented Taliq with plenty of Warriors swag while the boy looked on.
These two actually have a history together. Back in July, Curry wished Taliq a happy birthday on Twitter.
Curry's words of encouragement resonated with the youngster, who wrote back to the NBA star:
Taliq has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay his medical bills, if you'd like contribute to his cause. Here's wishing the best for Taliq as he continues his battle.