Never has someone drawn so much love for knowing the ABCs.

Pam Gables Sapp posted this video of her two-year-old grandson with Down syndrome, John David, saying the alphabet.

Sapp told Today John David's joy is something else:

He just loves watching himself. But I think what really has resonated with everyone is just the joy that he expresses, and the hope that comes with it. You see how happy he is when he gets to the end, and how pleased he is knowing he could to it."

John David was born eight weeks premature and his mother, Hannah Marlin says he's been receiving speech therapy and this video marked the first time anyone heard him say the alphabet so well.

Marlin would also love it if this clip can help others. She told ABC, "On the parents' part, just know to keep persevering and don’t give up. They’ll reach their milestones when they're ready."