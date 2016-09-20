It's hard to find a story that will make you feel quite like this one will.

Robby Heil, who has Down syndrome, has served as the water boy for the Novi High School football team for the last four seasons. He finally got his moment in the sun last Friday when play in the game was stopped and Heil walked onto the field and scored a touchdown in a moment agreed to by both teams.

Making an impossibly sweet and touching moment even more so was the fact Heil raced to the end zone in front of his mother, who's dying of cancer. As if that's not enough to make you run out of Kleenex, keep this in mind: the whole thing was a surprise for his mother.