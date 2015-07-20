This Irish boy who thought he's hot stuff found out what hot stuff really is.

This young lad, age nine, decided he would eat a Carolina Reaper, which is considered to be the world's hottest pepper.

He swallows the pepper and everything seems fine. Then, about 20 seconds later, the trouble starts and he starts drinking a glass of milk to cool the fire we imagine that's spreading through his mouth, throat and chest.

He polishes off the milk, by which point he's in the type of pain no human should ever have to endure.

We assume he ran off to get a dozen or so gallons of water to drink and cool off.