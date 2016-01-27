Boy, 14, Nearly Dies After Playing ‘Duct Tape Challenge’

A teenage boy is lucky to be alive after suffering injuries from playing the "duct tape challenge" earlier this month.

Skylar Fish, 14, of Renton, Wash., was not new to participating in the challenge, which requires a person to escape after being tied up with duct tape.

Skylar upped the ante this time around, though, by agreeing to let his arms and legs be tied while he remained standing.

His mother, Sarah Fish, told KIRO what happened:

When he fell, he hit the corner of the window frame. It crushed his whole eye socket and pinched off nerves in his eye."

His head also slammed into the concrete, which resulted in a brain aneurysm. Skylar, who had four dozen staples in his head, added, "When I think about it, it seems like I was hit by a car." It's unclear if his vision in his eye will ever come back.

Skylarl, who has a GoFundMe page set up to help finance his recovery. also says he hopes others can learn from his accident. "Teach other kids not to do it," he said. "When I think about it, I become sad and then really happy, because I'm happy, because I survived it. I almost died."

Skylar's mom also says police have investigated the case, but plan to close it because it was an accident. Nonetheless, his accident is another case of teens going to extremes in the name of fun).

If you're not familiar with the duct tape challenge, you can quickly get caught up. There are thousands of YouTube videos with people taking part: