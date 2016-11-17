What could've been a devastating moment for one family turned into a heroic one.

A 9-year-old boy in Bal Harbor, Fla. raced to catch his 11-month-old brother when the baby fell off his changing table.

Joseph Levi came to the rescue when his mother turned her back on the baby to deal with her other kids. Just as the baby fell off, Joseph raced over to catch him before he hit the floor. The entire heart-stopping, split-second incident was captured on surveillance camera.

Joseph thinks maybe some other higher power rallied to his aid. "I would have never caught him, and I can’t run that fast, so I felt like something came and just pushed me forward."

The kids' mother, Tila, echoes the sentiment that someone was looking out for them. "It’s almost like someone pushed him and said, ‘Go do what you gotta do,'” she said. “I’m a believing person. I believe in God. I do believe in miracles. I’d just never seen one firsthand, like, in front of my face."