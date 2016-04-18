Fired-Up Boy Whips Steel Pipe to Protect Grandma From Police

You mess with the granny, you get the grandson.

This little boy went onto the defensive (and then some) when officials approached his grandmother. Per the YouTube description:

A video went viral on Chinese social media from Thursday shows a toddler picking up a steel pipe trying to defend his grandma from a group of Chengguan, the urban management force installed in Chinese cities whose job ranges from clamping down on illegal street vendors to enforcing rules on city sanitation, landscaping and parking.

We're not sure what the problem with the grandmother was, but you'd have to think the cops might think twice about confronting her knowing there's a little boy about to go all gladiator on them waiting in the wings.

That, or maybe they'd be wise to distract him with some Paw Patrol toys or something to keep him from going off the deep end.