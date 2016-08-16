Boy Swallows Dog Toy, Has Squeaky Evidence to Prove It

Boys will be boys -- even when they want to be dogs.

Get a look (and listen) of this little kid who wound up in a hospital after he swallowed a squeaky dog toy. Don't believe it? You'll change your mind when you hear him inhale.

The conspiracy theorists out there will point out that the squeaking could be coming from a device off-camera that we can't see, while some other doubters wonder how exactly this boy swallowed an entire dog toy.

Those are all valid questions, but the boy's quandary certainly seems legit when you watch him breathe in and out and hear the toy in question.