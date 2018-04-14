The originator and former host of Coast to Coast AM Art Bell died on Friday (April 13, 2018) at age 72. According to the Nye County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office, Bell passed away at his home.

Bell last hosted an edition of Coast to Coast AM in 2010. More recently he was involved in the creation and production of the overnight talk show Midnight in the Desert on the Dark Matter Digital Network.

George Noory, the current host of Coast to Coast AM, made an announcement concerning Bell's death during his show at about 1:20 a.m. Central Time on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Bell created the precursor to Coast to Coast AM at 720 KDWN-AM in Las Vegas in the late 1970s. Coast to Coast AM then became syndicated across the U.S. and Canada in the 1990s, eventually through Chancellor Media in the mid-90s before becoming a part of Premiere Radio Networks and Clear Channel Communications in 2001.

Bell permanently left the weekday edition of Coast to Coast AM in 2002, and George Noory took over the weekday hosting duties for Coast to Coast AM on January 1, 2003.

Bell didn't make many media appearances outside of his talk show, but one Larry King on CNN appearance from 1999 has been preserved on YouTube. You can watch the video below.

The official cause of death for Art Bell hasn't been released.

Coast to Coast AM is aired on over 300 radio stations in the U.S. and Canada.