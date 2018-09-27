As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's hearings continue, all eyes are on Christine Blasey Ford's testimony.

The 51-year-old Californian research psychologist accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in a confidential letter earlier this year. On September 16, she decided to tell her story publicly in a story written by The Washington Post .

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me," Ford recalled in the article. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

On Sunday (September 23), Ford agreed to testify in an open hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"While I am frightened, please know, my fear will not hold me back from testifying and you will be provided with answers to all of your questions," Ford wrote in a letter to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley . "I ask for fair and respectful treatment."

Since Ford has come forth with her accusations against Kavanaugh, two other women have bravely stood up and told their stories. On Sunday (September 23), Deborah Ramirez accused the judge of sexual misconduct during their years as classmates at Yale University, claiming that he exposed himself to her during a drunken party and caused her to touch him without consent when she pushed him away. On Wednesday (September 26), Julie Swetnick alleged that Kavanaugh was present at a party where she was "drugged" and "gang raped" in high school.

The 53-year-old judge has denied all accusations.

Ford and Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings begin at 10am EST on Thursday (September 27). C-SPAN will be livestreaming the event , and a handful of other media outlets are expected to cover the hearings live on their websites as well.

You can live stream the hearing, below.