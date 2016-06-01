Wichita Falls Restaurant Makes Big Donation to the Lake Wichita Project

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Project got another big boost this week thanks to a donation from Bricktown Tap House and Kitchen.

facebook.com/bricktowntaphouseWF

The revitalization project has already raised more than $1 Million towards it's $40 Million goal and recently received a $500,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Once completed, a beach area, boardwalk, restaurants, shops, and more will be developed around the lake and will involve deepening the lake from 3 feet to around 10 feet.

In a ceremony today (June 1st) Bricktown Tap House and Kitchen presented the project with a check for $7,500. The money was raised during the restaurant's soft opening event in May. At that event, 750 guest payed $10 for an appetizer, entree, and drink.They sold out of all sessions and also complimentary served staff from both Midwestern State University and Vernon College.