Buc-ee’s New Location in Houston Opens Early to Help Hurricane Responders

This store was ready to celebrate its grand opening actually today (August 28). Hurricane Harvey hit and they decided to help out.

Last week I told you guys about this new Buc-ee's opening up in Katy, just outside of Houston. It was gonna feature the world's largest car wash and I thought that was pretty cool. That Buc-ee's did something this weekend that is cooler than any car wash. They decided to open early to help out their new community.