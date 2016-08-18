Don’t Miss Your Chance to See the Budweiser Clydesdales in Wichita Falls

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been an iconic part of America since their introduction in 1933. This week, you have the chance to see them in person right here in Wichita Falls.

After the repeal of prohibition, the first case of beer from Budweiser's St. Louis brewery was delivered in a special carriage pulled by the horses. The image became something that is almost as recognizable as Budweiser's logo itself. Between Super Bowl commercials, parade appearances, and hundreds of ads, the Budweiser Clydesdales are something everyone recognizes

With the Texas Ranch Roundup happening in Wichita Falls this weekend, the Clydesdales made the trip to Texas. They have been here since Monday, but there's still plenty of time for you to see them in person before they move along to their next stop.

The local Wichita Falls Budweiser distributor, Falls Distribution Company, has been sharing videos and pictures all week from events with the horses. You can see some of the events there, but you can also stop by and see them at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center during set times all week.