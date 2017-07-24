If you own a business or work as a salesperson in nearly any field, you're probably looking for ways to be more successful, right? A unique business training opportunity is coming to Wichita Falls next week. Townsquare Media presents “Build a BOLD Business”, a program of MAPS Business Training. The six step, seven-week program from July 31 thru September 19 at The Kemp Center for the Arts is designed for business owners and individuals in sales and marketing.

BOLD, which stands for Building Objective, Life by Design, will be presented by Wally Conway, a business owner himself from Jacksonville, FL. A panel of four Wichita Falls business leaders will offer their insights, experiences and ideas over the course of the program: Kevin Goldstein, President of First National Bank of Wichita Falls; Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana ; Jackie Hoegger, owner of Hoegger Communications; and Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The program has seen nearly 100,000 graduates, and those individuals, according to the creators of the program, have seen on average a 166 percent increase in sales and a 169 percent increase in commissions, as compared to those in the same fields who had not taken the course. The usual registration fee for Step 1 of the program is $149, but you can attend free by using the registration code BOLDVIP.