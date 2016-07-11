Bullfighter Gored to Death While Cameras Roll

A matador in Spain died after a bull gored him . The NSFW incident was caught on camera.

Victor Barrio died Saturday after the bull gored him in the ring. He's the first professional matador to die in the ring since 1985.

According to the AP:

Barrio was first gored in the thigh by the 1,166-pound (530-kilogram) bull's left horn, named Lorenzo, and his body was flipped over. He was gored a second time in the chest and the blow penetrated a lung and his aorta as the matador was on the ground. Medics were at his side almost immediately, but attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

As tragic as Barrio's death is, it's made even sadder because his wife was in the stands watching when it happened.

The death has incited debate about whether bullfighting is a sport, with many people taking to social media to discuss the matter.