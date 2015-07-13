The thrill of an amusement park ride gave way to stunned fear last week.

A bungee cord ripped off a ride called Catapult just before it was set to launch two people up in the air last week at the Wisconsin Dells .

The ride, which passed a safety inspection just last month, has a history of violations . After this scare, the ride was dismantled. No one appears to have been hurt.

Dru Larson is the person who recorded the (somewhat NSFW) video. "I just wanted to capture the moment,” he said . "Thank goodness the guy standing behind them didn't pull the lever to let them go. He was right there."

The owner of the park tried to remain matter of factly about the whole incident, saying, "It's unfortunate. Mechanical failures unfortunately do happen."