Some prankster played a Whopper of a joke on employees at a Burger King.

Someone claiming to be from the fire department called the eatery in Coon Rapids, Minn., on Friday and told the manager the restaurant would explode due to high levels of gas if no one broke the windows. So, employees, fearing an explosion, destroyed the windows. Part of the incident was caught on camera (see above).

“I guess I was a little scared. My other co-workers were doing it so I just followed along,” said employee Ethan Grewe.

One worker suffered a small cut during the destruction. The person who placed the call has yet to be found while authorities continue to investigate.

Surprisingly, this kind of joke has taken place at other fast food restaurant around the country, with another Burger King in Oklahoma resulting in $10,000 worth of damage.