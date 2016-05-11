Burkburnett Family Wins Trip to Disney World in National Mazzio’s Contest

It's the most magical place on Earth and one Texoma family got to go on the house.

It's a trip that families dream of experiencing, an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World. Martha Demel of Burkburnett won a trip to Orlando just from entering one of those national contests. We all have the same thought when entering, "no one ever wins those things." Well, Martha is proof that someone does win.

Martha's family won three nights hotel accommodation for four at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa, a three-day Park Hopper and Water Fun Pass. I have personally never stayed on Disney property so I am super jealous of the Demel family.

Martha's daughter Sharon had this to say about everything, “The trip was amazing! They had the flower festival going on while we were there. It was so beautiful. I was not ready to leave. My son was in Star Wars heaven. Thank you for this amazing trip!”