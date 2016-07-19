Police Investigating Burkburnett Motorcyclist Death After Suspicious Crash With Tanker Truck

One man died Monday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler in Electra.

Just before 1:00 pm, 55-year-old Brian Brown of Burkburnett ran off the road and collided with an unoccupied tanker truck on West Front Ave.

A witness said Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed and it did not appear as though he used his brakes or attempted to slow down before crashing.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.