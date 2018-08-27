Burkburnett Officer Has an Epic Dance Off While Directing Hotter’N Hell Traffic

Traffic duty isn't the most exciting thing in the world for an officer I imagine, so why not have some fun with it.

This past weekend was the Hotter'N Hell Hundred and that means a lot of street closures for the big ride. Officers from all the different counties spend the day helping direct traffic away from the ride and also helping direct riders on the correct path. One of the officers in Burkburnett decided to have some fun on his shift.

Officer Robert Turner had a little dance party to Flo rida and also got down on some of the 'Cupid Shuffle' . You can check those videos out by clicking the links. I am sure it made the time go by a lot faster instead of just pointing people to the left. Also, thank you to whoever in the Burk Police Department that filmed this. We all loved to see this guy showing off his dance moves.