Burkburnett Woman Arrested in Axe Handle Attack

KFDX reports that 40-year-old Burkburnett woman was arrested for attacking another woman with an ax handle because she believed the other woman had stolen her Lone Star Card. Amy Elizabeth Clark was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim told Burkburnett Police she was attacked near the intersection of Park and Elm Streets with a large, wooden object. The victim was taken to United Regional for treatment. Clark was arrested at her home later after police located the ax handle during a search of the home. Clark was no longer listed as an inmate in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday evening.