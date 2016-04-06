Burkburnett Woman Dies in Early Morning Accident

DPS officials are investigating an early morning crash near Burkburnett that claimed the life of a Burkburnett woman.

Trooper Dan Buesing reports that 25-year-old Shelli Dawn Waters died in a single vehicle crash on Vaughn Road, northwest of Burkburnett. The crash occurred at around 2am.

Waters was driving a 2004 Chevrolet passenger car when she lost control and hit a utility pole causing the car to roll several times.